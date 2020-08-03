Birthday Special: The best comic songs picturised on Kishore Kumar





What can one say about a man who famously admits that trees are his only friends? Who reveals he was conned into being an actor and did everything he could to discourage people from making him act. Who was tired of singing in a conventional way and used to yodel impromptu during live recordings. A man who had the face of a clown and yet managed to romance some of the most beautiful women in filmdom, both on-screen and off-screen. A man who could sing, dance, act, compose, direct – often in his own distinct manner and yet win accolades… Platitudes such as ‘one in a million’ come to mind but one feels that Kishore Kumar, Kishoreda to his fans if he was alive, would have just smiled his all-knowing smile, rolled his eyes and probably asked for a million bucks instead. He was a versatile singer who could mould his voice to suit any mood or occasion. But his forte definitely lay in singing comic songs. And if those songs were picturised on him their value increased a hundredfold. On the occasion of his birth anniversary, we present a list of comic songs sung and picturised on Kishore Kumar