Birthday Special: Best Vishal Bhardwaj Movies

Vishal Bhardwaj started out as a music director and later graduated towards directing films. He has a special knack of bringing to life William Shakespeare’s works in Indian settings. He has derived Maqbool from Macbeth, Omkara from Othello, and Haider from Hamlet. He’s considered as a master craftsman and tells layered tales filled with intricate detailing. He’s been recognised as one of the finest Bollywood directors of the present era. On the occasion of his birthday, we present a list of some of his best movies down the years.

Maqbool (2004)

Director: Vishal Bhardwaj

Cast: Pankaj Kapur, Irrfan Khan, Tabu, Om Puri, Naseeruddin Shah

The film was an adaptation of William Shakespeare’s Macbeth. Maqbool (Irrfan Khan) is the right-hand man of Jahangir Khan (Pankaj Kapur), a powerful underworld don. Like the three witches of Macbeth, two corrupt cops, (Om Puri and Naseeruddin Shah) predict that one day Maqbool will rebel and claim the throne for himself. Nimmi (Tabu), is Jahangir Khan’s mistress and Maqbool’s secret lover. She instigates him to kill Jahangir and one day, he murders his mentor in cold blood. But murder hangs heavily on his soul and he keeps seeing visions of Jahangir’s ghost. Nimmi too goes mad by guilt and the two lovers are tragically killed when the opposition unites against them.

The Blue Umbrella (2005)

Director: Vishal Bhardwaj

Cast: Shreya Sharma and Pankaj Kapur

The film is based on a story by Ruskin Bond, said to be Visha’s favourite writer after Shakespeare. This heartwarming film won the National Award for Best Children’s Film. A young girl gets hold of a Japanese blue umbrella and becomes an instant celebrity in her village. Everyone wants to own such an umbrella but can’t do so because of the high cost. The village shopkeeper (played brilliantly by Pankaj Kapur) covets it so much that he hatches a plan to steal it, which leads him to several misadventures.

Omkara (2006)

Director: Vishal Bhardwaj

Cast: Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan, Vivek Oberoi, Bipasha Basu, Kareena Kapoor, Konkona Sen Sharma

At the beginning of his career, if someone had told Ajay that 15 years down the line he would be acting in a Shakespeare adaptation, he would have laughed it all off as a joke. It took a Vishal Bhardwaj to visualise him as Othello. Set in the badlands of North India, the film plays out the tragic tale of Iago/Langda Tyagi’s (Saif Ali Khan) betrayal. Tyagi feels he’s been ignored and slighted by his friend because of his handicap and wants revenge. He plots to bring him down by sowing seeds of discontent. Omi/ Othello begins to suspect his wife Dolly/Desdemona (Kareena Kapoor Khan) of infidelity and in a fit of rage kills her. Tyagi, the perpetrator behind all this too is killed by his own wife while Omi commits suicide in remorse. Only Keshu/ Cassius (Vivek Oberoi) is left alive in the end, looking at it all with muted grief. Ajay brought forth both the ruthlessness and the vulnerability of Othello through his power-packed performance and made the viewers root for his character. One can see the pain and the agony amply reflected in his eyes during the tragic climax. He also perfected the use of Khariboli dialect to bring a level of authenticity to his character.

Kaminey (2009)

Director: Vishal Bhardwaj

Cast: Shahid Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra

Guddu (Shahid Kapur) and Sweety (Priyanka Chopra), are lovers and help run an NGO which raises awareness about AIDS. Sweety gets pregnant and wants to marry him ASAP. Her brother Bhope (Amole Gupte) doesn’t like ‘outsiders’ and gets Guddu beaten up. Meanwhile, Guddu’s twin brother, Charlie (Shahid Kapur), is a street-smart small-time thug who gets caught in a drug deal gone wrong. What follows is a long, convoluted plot involving mistaken identities, where the two brothers must unite not only to fight the mafia but the corrupt police too. Directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, the film looked inspired by Guy Ritchie films, peppered as it was with lots of black humour and stylised action.

Haider (2014)

Director: Vishal Bhardwaj

Cast: Shahid Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, Tabu, Kay Kay Menon, Narendra Jha and Irrfan Khan

The film is both a modern-day adaptation of William Shakespeare’s tragedy Hamlet and an adaptation of Basharat Peer’s memoir Curfewed Night, set amidst the insurgency-hit Kashmir. Haider (Shahid Kapoor), returns from Aligarh Muslim University to seek answers about his father Hilaal’s (Narendra Jha) disappearance. He begins searching for his father with the help of his childhood sweetheart Arshia Lone (Shraddha Kapoor), a journalist. He’s disturbed by his mother Ghazala’s (Tabu) behaviour, who seems to be besotted with his uncle Khurram (Kay Kay Menon). Haider contacts Roohdar (Irrfan), who turns out to be part of a separatist group. Roohdar tells him how he met Hilaal in one of the detention camps, where they both were tortured. He hints Khurram was behind both the imprisonment and Hilaal’s murder. Haider becomes mentally and emotionally shattered by the news. His only aim in life is to avenge his father’s death. But will that give him closure, especially after Arshia’s passing? Shahid Kapoor channelled the spirit of Prince Hamlet in his nuanced performance and won over both the critics and the masses.

Pataakha (2018)

Director: Vishal Bhardwaj

Cast: Sanya Malhotra, Radhika Madan, Namit Das, Saanand Verma, Abhishek Duhan, Sunil Grover and Vijay Raaz

The film is called Pataakha because the two sisters, Genda ‘Chhutki’ Kumari (Sanya Malhotra) and Champa ‘Badki’ Kumari (Radhika Madan) are explosive firebrands who have a cat and dog relationship with each other and are always ready to gouge out each other’s eyes. The film’s big USP indeed are the realistic fight scenes between the two set to some funny music. You feel engrossed as they start off by verbally assaulting each other and then the blows start raining. It’s all very melodramatic and over-the-top on one hand and paradoxically feels very real as well. But the sisters don’t just fight. They are also companions of sorts when it comes to playing hooky from the school, lighting up beedis or saving each other from lechers. And they aren’t wilted willows but strong characters having a knowledge of the world. Chhutki wants to study and be a teacher and Badki wants to own her own dairy. Indeed, one of the conflicts of the film arises from the fact that due to the lack of money, their dreams aren’t getting fulfilled. They find themselves yoked to domesticity with no way out and are deeply frustrated because of it. They had unknowingly eloped with brothers played by Namit Das and Abhishek Duhan and can’t tolerate living together under the same roof after a point because of a lack of financial independence.