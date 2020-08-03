Azealia Banks Sparks Concern Over Her Mental Health After Having a ‘Britney Spears Moment’

WENN

Likening her decision to shave her head bald to the pop singer’s 2007 meltdown, the ‘212’ raptress says, ‘I’m gonna shave my head b***h, just to feel fresh again.’

–

Azealia Banks has once again made jaws drop with her antics on social media. On Saturday, August 1, the 29-year-old rapper took to Instagram Stories to share a series of clips showing her shaving her own head completely bald.

Likening it to Britney Spears‘ 2007 meltdown in which the pop star infamously shaved off her hair, the “212” spitter jokingly declared, “I’m about to have my Britney Spears moment. I feel like Britney b***h on some 2007 s**t.” She added, “I’m going to shave my head, b***h, just to feel fresh again.”

The 29-year-old star said she was inspired to go hair-free as a result of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and because of health concerns related to using hair relaxers. “The way these coronavirus cases are going around, I’m very scared to have someone take care of my natural hair,” she explained, noting that her long nails make it difficult to braid her own hair. “I’m going to keep a baldie and I’m going to rock my wigs.”

“That s**t got me wanting to shave all this relaxed hair off. I’m sitting here reading all the dangers of relaxers,” she added. “Is that why I’m crazy? ‘Cause of the hair relaxer and pink lotion? No, I’m shaving this s**t off. I’m shaving all this stress out of my head. I’m shaving the man off.”

She later returned with a Wahl Chrome Pro haircutting kit purchased from CVS and claimed she got “real drunk” before doing the deed for the camera. “I’m about to be bald like Seal in this b***h,” she enthused, comparing herself to the singer. “I’m really about give a kiss to a rose, b***h.”

After taking the clippers to her hair, Azealia admitted, “I feel so f*****g free…I had to get all that energy off. Yes!” Afterward, she shared about her experience taking her first shower as a newly-minted “baldie,” gushing, “I just took my first baldie shower and I’m sitting here thinking that was the most rejuvenating thing I’ve ever felt in my life. I’m about to be bald for f**king ever. That was the best shower I’ve ever taken in my f**king life.”

<br />

Following Azealia’s head-shaving Stories, people expressed their concern about her mental health, with one writing, “I hope she is actually mentally okay especially that’s in quarantine she might do something really bad.”

“She needs help,” another remarked, while someone else echoed, “She really needs help.” Another pointed out, “Given her history, I feel like extreme actions like this can sometimes be a sign of underlying issues going on. I hope she can get in a good place mentally though.”

Some others, however, paid attention to her new look and praised that the “Anna Wintour” rhymer still looks good with her bald head. “The singing with the shave is what gets me. Still pretty,” one of them commented on the singer’s new look.

“I saw this. She looks cute. She also said she’s going to stop relaxing her hair because of all the health problems that stem from those chemicals,” another wrote. Agreeing, someone else added, “It actually doesn’t look bad; she has the face and head shape for it.”

This comes after Azealia claimed that Kanye West is a closeted gay. On Friday, she wrote that his sexuality is the reason why he always “disrespects” women. Criticizing the “Black Skinhead” hitmaker over his opinions on abortion, she wrote on Instagram Stories, “Maybe they had to give their babies up. Maybe there were a lot of tears that the women had to cry, you know. You ever stop to think about that, motherf***er? No, because you don’t have a f***ing bipolar disorder n***a you’re a closeted homosexual.”