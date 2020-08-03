Awesome selfies of Bollywood stars with their siblings



On Raksha Bandhan today, people across the country celebrate the special bond between a brother and a sister. The sister ties a rakhi on the brother’s hand as a gesture thanking her brother for protecting her, while the brother in return gives a gift to his sister, promising to do so throughout his life. Well, on this special day, we thought about bringing to you a list of pictures of Bollywood stars and their siblings.

Be it Ibrahim Ali Khan and Sara Ali Khan, Ranbir Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Abhishek Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan, Salman Khan and Arpita Khan and lots more, we got all the best selfies of Bollywood stars with their siblings to celebrate the big day. Take a look…