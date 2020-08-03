Atlanta Police Will No Longer Respond To Car Accidents That Don’t Have Injuries Due To COVID-19

Roommates, The Atlanta Police Department announced this week that they will no longer respond to car accidents without injuries due to the coronavirus. This is latest headline-making development from the Atlanta Police Department since the riots and protests started back in May.

If you have a car accident in Atlanta, there is a very high chance that local police officers won’t be responding to the scene unless there are serious injuries. In a written statement, the Atlanta Police Department confirmed the new change to officers responding to accidents.

“To protect the health and safety of our staff and customers, and to help mitigate the impact of COVID-19, the Atlanta Police Department will not be dispatched to the scene of non-injury automobile accidents,” the department wrote.

So, what does that mean for Atlanta residents who happen to find themselves in a non-life-threatening car accident? Well local police is asking that you complete an SR-13 form if you are involved in an accident without any injuries.

The APD has been at the center of various internal conflicts throughout the last few months, including the death of Rayshard Brooks at the hands of a local officer and the firing of multiple police officers who were charged with assault on two local college students from Morehouse and Spelman during the city’s lockdown back in May.

