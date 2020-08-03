Arjun Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor look on point as they celebrate Raksha Bandhan

Arjun Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor are one of the coolest brother-sister duos in Bollywood. The two have cemented their bond gradually over the past few years. Janhvi is Arjun’s step sister and ever since Janhvi’s mom Sridevi passed away, the two have become very close to each other.

Today on Raksha Bandhan the two of them were clicked at their paternal grandmother’s place. They had gathered there to celebrate the festival. While Janhvi looked flawless in a yellow sharara and kurta, Arjun looked quite dapper in a pair of denims, a crisp navy blue shirt and his hair gelled to the side. The festivities certainly double up with the right kind of attire, don’t you agree?