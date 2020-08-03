Apple faces a $1.4B lawsuit from Shanghai Zhizhen Network Technology, a Chinese AI firm that was recently awarded a patent for a voice assistant similar to Siri (Liza Lin/Wall Street Journal)

Liza Lin / Wall Street Journal:

Apple faces a $1.4B lawsuit from Shanghai Zhizhen Network Technology, a Chinese AI firm that was recently awarded a patent for a voice assistant similar to Siri  —  Shanghai Zhizhen Network Technology’s suit could prevent Apple from selling many of it products in China

