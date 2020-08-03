Apple Card now offers 3% Daily Cash at Panera Bread for in-store and online orders

Apple Card has added yet another 3% Daily Cash partner, this time marking the first expansion to restaurants. Panera Bread announced today that Apple Card users can now get 3% Daily Cash when they pay with Apple Pay in the Panera Bread app, on the web, or in-cafe.

As Panera Bread points out in its announcement, this is the first time that a restaurant has signed on to offer 3% Apple Card rewards.

“Panera aims for each guest experience to be simple, easy and fast,” said George Hanson, Panera’s Chief Digital Officer. “More guests than ever are digitizing their wallets and opting for contactless payments as part of our new normal, and Panera wants to be part of that solution. As a brand committed to value, we are excited to be the first restaurant bringing our guests 3% Daily Cash on Apple Card when they purchase their favorite Panera soups, salads and sandwiches.”

Apple Card offers 1% Daily Cash on all transactions, 2% on all Apple Pay transactions, and 3% on transactions through select retailers. Here is the full list of places where you can get 3% cash back with Apple Card:

Exxon and Mobil gas stations

Nike

Panera Bread

Apple (Hardware and Services)

T-Mobile

Walgreens

Duane Reade

Uber and Uber Eats

At WWDC last month, Apple teased iOS 14’s new App Clips functionality using Panera Bread as an example. Apple demonstrated how App Clips will allow you to quickly place an order at Panera Bread using Apple Pay and Sign in with Apple, without downloading the full version of the Panera Bread app from the App Store.

Apple Card Daily Cash is issued at the end of every day, and appears directly via your Apple Cash card in the Wallet app on your iPhone. You can then transfer that money to your bank, apply it to your Apple Card balance, or use it to fund Apple Cash transactions with friends and family.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out on YouTube for more Apple news: