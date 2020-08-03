AFL backflips strict protocol that banned players from entering each others’ rooms after ‘confusion’

AFL players will no longer be banned from entering teammates’ rooms after the league backflipped on its strict protocols.

Players were left confused after a July 23 email from the league to clubs and players which stated that players and staff would be banned from entering each others’ rooms.

However, after players sought clarification from the AFL Players’ Association on the matter, the AFL has relaxed its protocols, allowing teammates to visit each other.

It is understood that players felt that banning them from spending time with teammates in their rooms would have an adverse impact on their wellbeing.

AFL players will be able to congregate in each others’ rooms after the league’s backflip on its rules (Getty)

According to a Fox Sports report, players can enter each others’ room as long as they stay 1.5 metres apart, with no more than one person allowed per four square metres.

Players are only permitted to be in each others’ rooms for up to two hours, while no more than three people can be in a room at any one time.

The change comes after the AFL initially stated that banning players’ room visits would ensure player safety.

“The protocols have been established following the advice of the respective governments and relevant medical authorities and are in place to best protect players, staff, officials, families and the wider community,” an AFL spokesperson told Nine last week.