AECOM to showcase digital innovation capabilities in virtual webcast

Article content continued

“AECOM was early to recognize that the digital transformation in our industry was inevitable and has been for several years in the capabilities necessary to be the go-to partner for our clients,” said Mr. Carlson. “We have created a digital foundation that enables us to rapidly bring new solutions to our clients, leveraging both our scale and the economies generated through virtual collaboration, digital libraries, and pairing our deep market expertise with technology.”

“With accelerated adoption of virtual and digital ways of delivering work, the value we can bring to clients is exponential,” said Mr. Flint. “We are already seeing our clients adopt our industry-leading tools, such as our virtual public consultation platform – delivered to dozens of clients in just the past few months, and the response has been tremendous. I look forward to this event where we can provide a greater look into how we are transforming the industry and leading the market for innovation.”

Interested parties can listen to related presentations and view accompanying slides online at https://investors.aecom.com.

About AECOM

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) is the world’s premier infrastructure firm, delivering professional services throughout the project lifecycle – from planning, design and engineering to consulting and construction management. We partner with our clients in the public and private sectors to solve their most complex challenges and build legacies for generations to come. On projects spanning transportation, buildings, water, governments, energy and the environment, our teams are driven by a common purpose to deliver a better world. AECOM is a 500 firm with revenue of approximately $20.2 billion during fiscal year 2019. See how we deliver what others can only imagine at aecom.com and @AECOM.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200803005139/en/

Contacts

Investor Contact:

Will Gabrielski

Senior Vice President, Investor Relations

213.593.8208

[email protected]

Media Contact:

Brendan Ranson-Walsh

Vice President, Global Communications & Corporate Responsibility

213.996.2367

[email protected]

#distro