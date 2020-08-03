A look at the rise of Jio, which is also a bet on tech nationalism and really one more chapter in Reliance's long history of coopetition with India's government (Byrne Hobart/The Diff)

By
Isaac Novak
-
0
7


Byrne Hobart / The Diff:

A look at the rise of Jio, which is also a bet on tech nationalism and really one more chapter in Reliance’s long history of coopetition with India’s government  —  Plus!  Earnings, Seeing For the State, Gerontocracy, Kids’ YouTube M,amp;A, and much, much more…  10 hr … Subscribe

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR