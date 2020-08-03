’90 Day Fiance’s Karine Martins Breaks Silence After Husband Claims She Stole Their Son

90 Day Fiance’s Karine Martins has broken her silence after her husband, Paul Staehle claims that she ran off with their son after a fight — and alluded to her giving him an STD.

“I want you all to know that me and Pierre are doing well now,” Karine wrote on her Instagram Stories.

“All this past days I had a lot going on,” the reality TV star continued. “I had issues where the police was called because I feared for my life and my son’s life which led me to ask for help and ultimately be rescued from an environment that no longer was healthy for none of us involved in the situation.”

Paul posted on his social media that she had taken out a restraining order against him, alleging that he had repeatedly raped her and regularly physically abuses her. He denies all of the allegations.

He posted video footage from a hospital bed, and alleged that he was being treated for an STD despite never cheating on his wife.