’90 Day Fiance’ Star Karine Martins ‘Doing Well Now’ After Paul Staehle Claims She’s Missing

“90 Day Fiance” star Karine Martins has broken her silence after husband Paul Staehle claimed that she and their son went missing after a fight. On Sunday, August 2, Karine took to her Instagram account to address the matter, saying that “me and [son] Pierre are doing well now.”

“All this past days I had a lot going on,” the 23-year-old Brazil native went on to write. “I had issues where the police was called because I feared for my life and my son’s life which led me to ask for help and ultimately be rescued from an environment that no longer was healthy for none of us involved in the situation.”

A day prior, Paul wrote on Instagram Stories about him being “scared” and “really upset” because her wife left their home with their 16-month-old son after the pair fought. He said that the sheriff’s department visited him as “they are looking for Karine. Karine is missing, they don’t know where she’s at. If anybody sees her please contact the Jefferson County sheriff’s department.”

This arrived after Paul wrote on Friday that “Karine took off with Pierre and I don’t know where they are.” He added that his neighbors called to tell him that Karine and their son drove a car with no car seat. Paul claimed he had messaged Karine’s mom, who was “worried for her safety” and “wants to get a hold of her” but failed because her phone was turned off.

In the post, Paul revealed that he tested positive for a sexually transmitted disease and was being treated, but insisted that he has “never cheated on my wife.” He later shared that Karine had filed a “full restraining order” against him. “I’m not allowed to be around her or my son, within 500 feet of them at all,” he said.

Meanwhile, in the court documents, Karine alleged that Paul raped her and is holding onto her Green Card and documents. “I am terrified he will hurt me or hurt my son because I runned [sic] away from him and I am even afraid to go back to Brazil now because he can go to Brazil and hurt us,” she wrote.