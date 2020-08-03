37 Pictures From 1999

Celine Dion’s backward suit, very large ties, and more.

All of the following were taken in 1999…

1.

Sandra Bullock and Matthew McConaughey as a couple, like I completely forgot they ever dated.


Steve Granitz / WireImage

2.

Freddie Prinze Jr. with a large tie and suspenders.


Ron Galella, Ltd. / Ron Galella Collection via Getty

3.

Freddie Prinze Jr. with his large tie and suspenders accepting “Hottie of the Year” at the Teen Choice Awards with fellow hottie winner, Jennifer Love Hewitt.

4.

The members of Blink-182 getting intimate on a red carpet.


Ron Galella / Ron Galella Collection via Getty

5.

Kirsten Dunst and Michelle Williams filming one of the best comedies/movies of all time, Dick.

6.

98 Degrees performing at a YM magazine party at some random Macy’s.


Diane Freed / Getty Images

7.

NSYNC in incredibly large, shiny, and puffy jackets.


Steve Granitz / WireImage

8.

Aaron Carter in a Hoku/JC Chasez sandwich.


Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic, Inc

9.

This tween’s room.


Pymca / Universal Images Group via Getty

10.

Britney Spears having a casual conversation with Ricky Martin.


Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic, Inc

11.

Britney Spears wearing a tiny jacket with her mouth wide open and eyes slightly crossed.


Dave Hogan / Getty Images

12.

Britney and NSYNC having a cute moment.

13.

The first couple of 1999, Jennifer Love Hewitt and Carson Daly.


Dan Callister / Getty Images

14.

Tommy Lee in his trench coat and Pamela Anderson dressed as a clown at the VMAs.


Frank Micelotta Archive / Getty Images

15.

Ryan Phillippe and Reese Witherspoon on the Cruel Intentions red carpet.

16.

This picture from the Election red carpet.


Reuters Photographer / Reuters

17.

This picture from the She’s All That red carpet.


Reuters Photographer / Reuters

18.

A grown man with a Furby on his shoulder.


Reuters Photographer / Reuters

19.

Tom Hanks with a rare beard.


Reuters Photographer / Reuters

20.

Fergie when she was part of the wildly successful girl group Wild Orchid.


Reuters Photographer / Reuters

21.

Snoop Dogg making out with Kathy Griffin.


Reuters Photographer / Reuters

22.

NSYNC wearing reflective tape attached to all-leather outfits.


Reuters Photographer / Reuters

23.

AJ McClean being an early adopter of the male crop top.

24.

Whitney and Mariah performing “When You Believe” at the Oscars.

25.

Shania Twain performing “Man! I Feel Like a Woman” at the Grammys.

26.

Brandy and Monica winning a Grammy for “The Boy Is Mine” before they hated each other.


Reuters Photographer / Reuters

27.

This random picture of Missy Elliot and Faith Hill.


Reuters Photographer / Reuters

28.

Ricky Martin and that iconic ribbed sweater thing he wore to the Grammys.

29.

Married couple Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman looking like straight-up wax figures.


Reuters Photographer / Reuters

30.

Jonathan Taylor Thomas.


Reuters Photographer / Reuters

31.

Iconic Kids Choice Awards host Rosie O’Donnell hosting the Kids Choice Awards.


Reuters Photographer / Reuters

32.

TLC wearing literal “T,” “L,” and “C.”


Reuters Photographer / Reuters

33.

Ricky Martin kissing Catherine Zeta-Jones.


Reuters Photographer / Reuters

34.

Celine Dion in *the most* iconic Academy Awards look of all time.


Reuters Photographer / Reuters

35.

Gender-bending legendary queen.

36.

Ben Stiller and the dog, Puffy, from There’s Something About Mary.


Reuters Photographer / Reuters

37.

And Hercules, the duck from Friends, walking the red carpet of the TV Guide Awards.


Reuters Photographer / Reuters

