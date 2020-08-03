Home Entertainment 14 Couples Of The Early 2000s: Then And Now

14 Couples Of The Early 2000s: Then And Now

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

Updated 18 minutes ago. Posted 45 minutes ago

Britney Spears stays winning.

1.

Aaron Carter and Hilary Duff when they were a couple in the early 2000s:


Lucy Nicholson / Getty Images

Aaron Carter and his fiancé, Melanie Martin, now.

Hilary Duff and her husband, Matthew Korma, now:

2.

Britney Spears and the guy from NSYNC then:


Lucy Nicholson / Getty Images

Britney Spears and her super hot physical trainer boyfriend, Sam Asghari, now:

Justin Timberlake and his wife, Jessica Biel, now:

3.

Jessica Simpson and Nick Lachey as a couple then:


Brenda Chase / Getty Images

Jessica Simpson and her former professional football player husband, Eric Johnson, now:

Nick Lachey with his wife, Vanessa, now:

4.

Ashlee Simpson and Ryan Cabrera then:


Frank Micelotta / Getty Images

Ryan Cabrera and his professional wrestler girlfriend, Alexa Bliss, now:

Ashlee Simpson Ross and her husband, Evan Ross (Diana Ross’s son!), now:

5.

Ryan Gosling and Sandra Bullock then:

Ryan Gosling and his girlfriend, Eva Mendes, in 2012 because they have zero public presence and this is the only picture we have:


Sonia Recchia / Getty Images

Sandra Bullock and her photographer boyfriend, Bryan Randall, now:

6.

Alanis Morissette and Ryan Reynolds then:


Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Ryan Reynolds and his wife, Blake Lively, now:

Alanis Morissette and her rapper husband, Souleye, now:

7.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck then:

Jennifer Lopez and her fiancé, Alex Rodriguez, now:

Ben Affleck and his actor girlfriend, Ana De Armas, now:


Agny, Bens / Wagner AZ / BENS / BACKGRID

8.

Carson Daly and Tara Reid then:


Nick Elgar / Getty Images

Tara Reid and her boyfriend, Nathan Montpetit-Howar, now:

Carson Daly with his wife and family now:

9.

Winona Ryder and Matt Damon then:


Lucy Nicholson / Getty Images

Winona Ryder and her fashion designer boyfriend, Scott Mackinlay Hahn, now:


Chelsea Guglielmino / Getty Images

Matt Damon and his wife of 15 years, Luciana Barroso, now:

10.

Mandy Moore and Wilmer Valderrama then:

Mandy Moore and her musician husband, Taylor Goldsmith, now:

Wilmer Valderrama and his model fiancé, Amanda Pacheco, now:

11.

Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Pitt then:


Diane Freed / Getty Images

Gwyneth Paltrow and her husband Brad Falchuk, who is the co-creator of Glee, now:

And now, just because I’m feeling random, here are three fictional couples and the people they actually ended up with…

12.

Zack Morris (Mark-Paul Gosselaar) and Kelly Kapowski (Tiffani Thiessen) then:

Who “Zack,” Mark-Paul Gosselaar, actually ended up with:

Who “Kelly,” Tiffani Thiessen, actually ended up with:

13.

Chuck Bass (Ed Westwick) and Blair Waldorf (Leighton Meester) then:


James Devaney / WireImage

Who “Blair,” Leighton Meester, ended up with:


Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

Who “Chuck,” Ed Westwick, ended up with:

14.

Cory (Ben Savage) and Topanga (Danielle Fishel) then:


Brenda Chase / Getty Images

Who “Cory,” Ben Savage, ended up with:

Who “Topanga,” Danielle Fishel, ended up with:

