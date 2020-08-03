14 Couples Of The Early 2000s: Then And Now

Britney Spears stays winning.
1.
Aaron Carter and Hilary Duff when they were a couple in the early 2000s:
Aaron Carter and his fiancé, Melanie Martin, now.
Hilary Duff and her husband, Matthew Korma, now:
2.
Britney Spears and the guy from NSYNC then:
Britney Spears and her super hot physical trainer boyfriend, Sam Asghari, now:
Justin Timberlake and his wife, Jessica Biel, now:
3.
Jessica Simpson and Nick Lachey as a couple then:
Jessica Simpson and her former professional football player husband, Eric Johnson, now:
Nick Lachey with his wife, Vanessa, now:
4.
Ashlee Simpson and Ryan Cabrera then:
Ryan Cabrera and his professional wrestler girlfriend, Alexa Bliss, now:
Ashlee Simpson Ross and her husband, Evan Ross (Diana Ross’s son!), now:
5.
Ryan Gosling and Sandra Bullock then:
Ryan Gosling and his girlfriend, Eva Mendes, in 2012 because they have zero public presence and this is the only picture we have:
Sandra Bullock and her photographer boyfriend, Bryan Randall, now:
6.
Alanis Morissette and Ryan Reynolds then:
Ryan Reynolds and his wife, Blake Lively, now:
Alanis Morissette and her rapper husband, Souleye, now:
7.
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck then:
Jennifer Lopez and her fiancé, Alex Rodriguez, now:
Ben Affleck and his actor girlfriend, Ana De Armas, now:
8.
Carson Daly and Tara Reid then:
Tara Reid and her boyfriend, Nathan Montpetit-Howar, now:
Carson Daly with his wife and family now:
9.
Winona Ryder and Matt Damon then:
Winona Ryder and her fashion designer boyfriend, Scott Mackinlay Hahn, now:
Matt Damon and his wife of 15 years, Luciana Barroso, now:
10.
Mandy Moore and Wilmer Valderrama then:
Mandy Moore and her musician husband, Taylor Goldsmith, now:
Wilmer Valderrama and his model fiancé, Amanda Pacheco, now:
11.
Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Pitt then:
Gwyneth Paltrow and her husband Brad Falchuk, who is the co-creator of Glee, now:
And now, just because I’m feeling random, here are three fictional couples and the people they actually ended up with…
12.
Zack Morris (Mark-Paul Gosselaar) and Kelly Kapowski (Tiffani Thiessen) then:
Who “Zack,” Mark-Paul Gosselaar, actually ended up with:
Who “Kelly,” Tiffani Thiessen, actually ended up with:
13.
Chuck Bass (Ed Westwick) and Blair Waldorf (Leighton Meester) then:
Who “Blair,” Leighton Meester, ended up with:
Who “Chuck,” Ed Westwick, ended up with:
14.
Cory (Ben Savage) and Topanga (Danielle Fishel) then:
Who “Cory,” Ben Savage, ended up with:
Who “Topanga,” Danielle Fishel, ended up with:
