133 SEC T,F athletes garner academic honors

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (Aug. 3, 2020)—--A total of 133 SEC track and field student-athletes garnered All-Academic honors, according to a recent announcement by the United States Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA).

Eighty-three female track and field athletes of the SEC and 50 male athletes earned academic honors. To be eligible for All-Academic recognition, student-athletes must attain a minimum cumulative grade point average of 3.25 on a 4.0 scale. In addition, they must have completed at least two semesters or three quarters at the nominating institution. Being ranked in either the top 96 in an individual event (top 48 for relays) indoors is also mandatory for individual honors.

Arkansas led the way with 13 representatives on the women’s All-Academic list, while Tennessee had the most men’s representatives among SEC teams with eight.

It was also announced that 12 SEC women’s track and field programs and SEC men’s track and field programs were named All-Academic Teams. Alabama (men and women), Arkansas (men and women), Florida (men and women), Georgia (men and women), Kentucky (men and women), LSU (women), Mississippi State (men and women), Missouri (men and women), South Carolina (men and women), Tennessee (men and women), Texas A,amp;M (women) and Vanderbilt (women) were recognized for their accomplishments in the classroom.

To be eligible for All-Academic Team status, a program’s cumulative GPA for all student-athletes on the institution’s NCAA Squad List for Indoor and/or Outdoor Track and Field must be 3.0 or higher on a 4.0 scale.

2020 NCAA Division I Track & Field Men’s All-Academic Teams

Alabama

Arkansas

Florida

Georgia

Kentucky

Mississippi State

Missouri

South Carolina

Tennessee

2020 NCAA Division I Track & Field Women’s All-Academic Teams

Alabama

Arkansas

Florida

Georgia

Kentucky

LSU

Mississippi State

Missouri

South Carolina

Tennessee

Texas A,amp;M

Vanderbilt

2020 NCAA Division I Track and Field Men’s All-Academic Athletes

Santiago Basso, Alabama

Bobby Colantonio, Alabama

Ryan Lipe, Alabama

Jacob Spotswood, Alabama

Etamar Bhastekar, Arkansas

Tyler Brendel, Arkansas

Jeremy Farr, Arkansas

Luke George, Arkansas

Cameron Griffith, Arkansas

James Milholen, Arkansas

Matt Young, Arkansas

Kyle Brown, Auburn

James Courson, Auburn

Christopher Grant, Auburn

Hugh Brittenham, Florida

Tyler Davis, Florida

Joseph Fahnbulleh, Florida

Thomas Mardal, Florida

Matthew Boling, Georgia

Johannes Erm, Georgia

Langston Jackson, Kentucky

Joseph Jardine, Kentucky

Jason Attuso, LSU

Davis Bove, LSU

Michael Coccia, Ole Miss

Baylor Franklin, Ole Miss

Danny Guiliani, Ole Miss

Thomas George, Missouri

Patrick Kunza, Missouri

Jonathan Schmidt, Missouri

Kieran Wood, Missouri

Rayon Buttler, South Carolina

Arinze Chance, South Carolina

Filip Demsar, South Carolina

Eric Favors, South Carolina

Rivaldo Leacock, South Carolina

Nick Boogades, Tennessee

Peyton Davis, Tennessee

Andrew Ference, Tennessee

Conner Hawkins, Tennessee

Alex Kay, Tennessee

Joseph Maxwell, Tennessee

Anthony Riley, Tennessee

Tristan Slater, Tennessee

Jon Bishop, Texas A,amp;M

Mason Corbin, Texas A,amp;M

Zach Davis, Texas A,amp;M

Bryce Deadmon, Texas A,amp;M

Lagarious McQuirter, Texas A,amp;M

Carlton Orange, Texas A,amp;M

2020 NCAA Division I Track and Field Women’s All-Academic Athletes

Mercy Chelangat, Alabama

Tamara Clark, Alabama

Nickolette Dunbar, Alabama

Esther Gitahi, Alabama

Abigail Kwarteng, Alabama

Daija Lampkin, Alabama

Taylor Pickett, Alabama

Kaitlyn Banas, Arkansas

Nastassja Campbell, Arkansas

Devin Clark, Arkansas

Daszay Freeman, Arkansas

Krissy Gear, Arkansas

Abby Gray, Arkansas

Katie Izzo, Arkansas

Shafiqua Maloney, Arkansas

Lauren Martinez, Arkansas

Maddy Reed, Arkansas

Kennedy Thomson, Arkansas

Carina Viljoen, Arkansas

Tiana Wilson, Arkansas

Jocelynn Budwig, Auburn

Madi Malone, Auburn

Doneisha Anderson, Florida

Amanda Froeynes, Florida

Abbie Harrelson, Florida

Jessica Pascoe, Florida

Amara Wiggan, Florida

Imani Carothers, Georgia

Jessica Drop, Georgia

Samantha Drop, Georgia

Julia Fixsen, Georgia

Anna Hall, Georgia

Jasmine Moore, Georgia

Kayla Smith, Georgia

Amber Tanner, Georgia

Shelby Tyler, Georgia

Celera Barnes, Kentucky

Ellen Ekholm, Kentucky

Nicole Fautsch, Kentucky

Alexis Holmes, Kentucky

Darci Khan, Kentucky

Molly Leppelmeier, Kentucky

Megan Moss, Kentucky

Abby Steiner, Kentucky

Amber Anning, LSU

Nyagoa Bayak, LSU

Lisa Gunnarsson, LSU

Jalani Davis, Ole Miss

Jayda Eckford, Ole Miss

Anna Elkin, Ole Miss

Nicole Kallenberger, Ole Miss

Lyndsey Reed, Ole Miss

Kaira Simmons, Ole Miss

Shey Taiwo, Ole Miss

Sara Van Aken, Ole Miss

Sarah Chapman, Missouri

Arianna Fisher, Missouri

Mara Hausler, Missouri

Melissa Menghini, Missouri

Karissa Roman, Missouri

Kelsey Schweizer, Missouri

Hanifah Abdulqadir, South Carolina

Aliyah Abrams, South Carolina

Amanda Murphy, South Carolina

Pearl Nagbe, South Carolina

Destinee Rocker, South Carolina

Alycia Springs, South Carolina

Hailey Sweatman, South Carolina

Nicole Adams, Tennessee

Jada Chambers, Tennessee

Hannah Jefcoat, Tennessee

Joella Lloyd, Tennessee

Kim Spritzky, Tennessee

Katie Thronson, Tennessee

Martina Weil, Tennessee

Immanuela Aliu, Texas A,amp;M

Ashley Driscoll, Texas A,amp;M

Virginia Preiss, Texas A,amp;M

Kennedy Smith, Texas A,amp;M

Charokee Young, Texas A,amp;M

Kristen Denk, Vanderbilt

Margaret Ollinger, Vanderbilt

Taiya Shelby, Vanderbilt