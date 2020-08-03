10 famous Bollywood stars and their lesser known siblings

It’s finally Rakshabandhan. The one Hindu festival all sisters look forward to so their can rip their brothers off, age no bar. The festival holds utmost significance as sisters tie a rakhi on their brothers’ wrists that symbolically ties then in a bond to protect each other. Fun and colourful festivities follow that make this festival one that we all look forward to every year

Not just in real life, we have seen some cracking sibling chemistries on and off the big screen in Bollywood as well. While we all know of the famous siblings in Bollywood who either made appearances on screen together or do not shy away from letting the world know of their love, there are some actors whose siblings are not as well known as the others’. Not from the film background, there are many siblings who stand behind their brothers or sisters, constantly making them look good. So here’s celebrating Bollywood’s lesser known siblings and their bond with out favourite celebrities.

1. Shah Rukh Khan’s Sister Shahnaz Lalaukh

Shahnaz Lalarukh is Shah Rukh Khan’s elder sister. She sure does not make many public appearances but we get to hear of her sweet and innocent personality several times from her younger brother in his interviews.

2. Ranveer Singh’s Sister Ritika Bhavnani

Ranveer’s elder sister Ritika may keep her personal life away from the limelight, but the lovely lady sure cuts a glamorous picture for us all. We saw her step up for the shutterbugs during her baby brother’s wedding last year and it spoke ample about the bond the two share.

3. Ranbir Kapoor’s Sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni

She may not be in the limelight a lot but Ranbir Kapoor’s elder sister Riddhima is quite the social media sensation. A jewellery designer by profession, she lives in Delhi and is an avid yoga practitioner.

4. Priyanka Chopra’s brother Siddharth Chopra

A culinary expert by profession, Priyanka Chopra’s younger brother Siddharth is very close to her. He runs a restaurant and is also a partner in Priyanka’s production house Purple Pebble.

5. Saif and Soha Ali Khan’s sister Saba Ali Khan

Saif younger and Soha’s elder sister, Saba stays away from the public eye. The beautiful lady is a fashion and jewellery designer and also the Chief Trustee of the Royal Trust established by the princely states of Bhopal.