Yoenis Cespedes was not available for the start of the New York Mets’ game against the Atlanta Braves on Sunday, and the team was unable to provide an explanation as to why.

Shortly after the first pitch was thrown in the game, the Mets issued a statement saying Cespedes did not report to Truist Park in Atlanta and had not been in contact with the team. The Mets said they made unsuccessful attempts to reach him.