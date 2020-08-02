Writer in Ghaslain Maxwell’s ‘little black book’ lifts the lid on New York high society in the 90s

A writer who claims she was in Ghislaine Maxwell’s ‘little black book’ has lifted the lid on secretive high society circles is the US that have become threatened with scandal since Jeffrey Epstein’s arrest last year.

Helen Kirwan-Taylor, who was born in New York but now lives in Notting Hill, west London told The Sunday Telegraph she remembers Maxwell as being ‘quick-witted, attention-seeking and the complete darling of her set’.

She also said British people in the Big Apple with ‘any whiff of poshness’ were always accepted into the best soirees in the Nineties, and that they ‘managed to infiltrate every circle, appearing at all the right parties and nightclubs’.

Maxwell, 58, is currently being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, New York as she awaits trial on charges of conspiring with Jeffrey Epstein to sexually abuse girls. Epstein was charged with sex trafficking but died in jail while awaiting trial last year. She denies all the charges.

Speaking about her memory of Maxwell – who has been charged with multiple counts of criminal sex trafficking – Helen wrote: ‘Ghislaine was like a sniffer dog: sharp, alert and with a nose that could detect any useful information.

‘She appeared at every party along with half a dozen of the then ‘it girls’ whose main occupation seemed to be finding a wealthy man with a “house”. Ghislaine’s close female friends, however, were career-minded and independent as she clearly was. Many worked in the City.’

Helen was included in the book due to her job as an assistant producer at news magazine programme 60 Minutes, which gave her access to ‘presidents and prime ministers’.

The journalist’s husband was in the book as he was ‘friendly with Ghislaine at Oxford’ as was her father-in-law, who was also an acquaintance of the socialite, while many of her friends were in the ‘inner circle’.

The contents of the infamous black book were first revealed in 2012, when Epstein’s housekeeper was arrested by the FBI for trying to sell it.

They were then published on gawker.com, and included hundreds of high profile names including Donald Trump, Bill Clinton, Prince Andrew, Mick Jagger, Tony Blair, Richard Branson and Naomi Campbell.

Helen also revealed that after her media baron father Robert Maxwell died in mysterious circumstances in 1991, her ‘empire crumbled beneath her’.

While Helen claims Ghislaine’s brothers became down-trodden, something she observed over dining with them, Maxwell upped sticks from London and reinvented herself in New York.

‘Not only was she mixing with the very rich, but she seemed to be right in the middle of the action. In fact, she seemed to be directing traffic. Socialising was her clearly well-paid job,’ she wrote.

Helen was included in the book due to her job as an assistant producer at news magazine programme 60 Minutes, which gave her access to ‘ presidents and prime ministers’. She is pictured in a throwback image recently shared to Instagram

Helen, who grew up all over the world but describes herself as a ‘New Yorker’, also added that Brits had the upper hand at society parties.

‘I observed how easy it was for someone with a British accent and the faint whiff of poshness to forge their way into the most exclusive circles. Brideshead Revisited (a bit like Downton Abbey now) had captured the nation’s imagination,’ she recalled.

She added it was ‘patently clear’ that Brits never invited wealthy Americans back to their homes, and that at least two weddings she knows of were based on the incorrect assumption that one spouse-to-be had money.

The journalist’s husband was in the book as he was ‘friendly with Ghislaine at Oxford’ adding that her father-in-law was also an acquaintance of the socialite and many of her friends were in the ‘inner circle’. They are pictured together in a shot recently shared on Instagram

A society friend also told Helen that Maxwell was quickly accepted into New York circles because ‘she came with a stamp of approval from Prince Andrew’.

‘The thinking was if she hangs out with him, she must be OK. There are so many people in New York that you have no idea where they made their money,’ the unnamed society friend said.

She added that many newbies on the social scene hire PRs to make sure their names appear on the invitations that ‘really matter’ and that it was ‘critical to get your picture in the Post, the Times, Vanity Fair and Vogue’.