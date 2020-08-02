Woolworths brings in Victorian product limits for state of disaster

Woolworths will reintroduce product purchase limits for Victorian customers.

Woolworths will reintroduce product purchase limits for Victorian customers ahead of a state of disaster. (AAP)

The supermarket giant told .com.au in a statement the purchase limits have now started on a range of at least 50 products both in-store and online, with shoppers restricted to just two items each.

“We understand this is an anxious for our Victorian customers, but we encourage everyone to continue shopping as they usually would and only buy what they need,” Woolworths managing director Claire Peters said.

“Stock will continue to flow from our distribution centres and as an essential service, Woolworths supermarkets remain open to support customers’ food and grocery needs.

“We ask that our customers continue to adhere to our social distancing and hygiene measures while in store and continue to treat our team and each other with respect while shopping.”

Premier Daniel Andrews today announced Victoria will be placed in a state of disaster and Melbourne will enter Stage 4 restrictions. (Getty)

Woolworths items being limited to two per customer

Long life Milk (Specialty)

Packet Side Dish – Pasta & Sauce

Mince (fixed weight only)

Burgers, Rissoles and meatballs

Bread (loaves) including in-store

1kg limit on butcher meat, deli small goods and poultry

2kg limit on loose vegetables, carrots, onions and potatoes