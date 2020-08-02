William Muir eyeing Cesarewitch bid for Just Hubert | Racing News

William Muir is targeting a tilt at the Cesarewitch with his surprise Goodwood winner Just Hubert.

The four-year-old was a widely unconsidered 25-1 shot for Wednesday’s two-and-a-half-mile handicap on the Sussex Downs, but lunged late to claim top honours by a neck from Rochester House.

While the victory was a surprise for many, Muir has always held the gelded son of Dunaden in high regard.

He said: “He is a very good horse, but I’ve said that all along. He has still got enough pace to go back to two miles, even though he took all of the trip to get there at Goodwood – he won over a mile and six (furlongs) at Sandown last season.

“The owners have been fantastic. We sat down afterwards and we are thinking about the Cesarewitch. That end of season ground with cut in it will be great.

“You have also got those big staying races in France at the end of the season and you could look at the Doncaster Cup, but as a trainer you are told if you have a handicapper you should stay in them until you’ve outdone them, and the Cesarewitch looks a race that would suit.”