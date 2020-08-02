Why Trump Banning TikTok May Be a Blessing for Bitcoin Price, Adoption By Cointelegraph

Why Trump Banning TikTok May Be a Blessing for Bitcoin Price, Adoption
Yesterday saw many major altcoins rally to their yearly highs, with Ether (ETH) surging past $400, which I expected was a likely scenario in my last article two weeks ago.
In addition, also had a bumper day exceeding $0.32 while momentarily outperforming as expected in my July 1 article.
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.