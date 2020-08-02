White House Chief of Staff Meadows says U.S. will hold election on Nov. 3: interview By

© . White House Chief of Staff Meadows speaks to reporters in the U.S. Capitol in Washington
WASHINGTON () – White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows said on Sunday that the United States will hold an election on Nov. 3 and that President Donald Trump was raising concerns about mail-in ballots when he floated the idea of delaying the U.S. vote.
“We’re going to hold an election on November 3 and the president is going to win,” Meadows said on ‘ “Face the Nation.”
