Which NBA restart games are live on Sky today? | NBA News

The 2019-20 NBA season resumed at Disney’s Wide World of Sports complex in central Florida on Thursday night, kicking off two weeks of unprecedented live NBA coverage.
The seeding games, running from July 30 to August 14, come thick and fast across Arena, Action and Mix.
Mark your card with our live schedule of seeding games and join Ovie Soko, Mike Tuck, Mo Mooncey and Jaydee Dyer for primetime studio shows on August 2, 4 and 9. The guys will also be on hand for new episodes of Heatcheck, ‘ weekly NBA debate show.
Non-Sky subscribers can watch a free live stream game on the website, app and YouTube on August 1 and August 8.
NBA live schedule on
Sunday August 2
- Trail Blazers @ Celtics, Action, 8:30pm – NBA studio show
- Spurs @ Grizzlies, Mix, 9pm
Monday August 3
- Bucks @ Rockets, Arena, 1:30am
- Raptors @ Heat, Arena, 6:30pm
- Nuggets @ Thunder, Arena, 9pm
- Grizzlies @ Pelicans, Arena, 11:30pm
Tuesday August 4
- Nets @ Bucks, Arena, 6:30pm – NBA studio show
- Mavericks @ Kings, Action, 7:30pm
- Magic @ Pacers, Arena, 11pm
Wednesday August 5
- Rockets @ Trail Blazers, Arena, 2am
- Heatcheck, Arena, 6:30pm
- Grizzlies @ Jazz, Arena, 7:30pm
- Nuggets @ Spurs, Mix, 9pm
- Thunder @ Lakers, Arena, 11:30pm
Thursday August 6
- Pelicans @ Kings, Arena, 6:30pm
- Heat @ Bucks, Arena, 9pm
Friday August 7
- Trail Blazers @ Nuggets, Action, 1am
- Lakers @ Rockets, Arena, 2am
- Jazz @ Spurs, Arena, 6pm
- Kings @ Nets, Arena, 10pm
Saturday August 8
- Wizards @ Pelicans, Action, 1am
- Celtics @ Raptors, Arena, 2am
- Clippers @ Trail Blazers, Mix and live stream on website and app, 6pm
- Jazz @ Nuggets, Mix, 8:30pm
- Lakers @ Pacers, Arena. 11pm
Sunday August 9
- Suns @ Heat, Mix, 12:30am
- Bucks @ Mavericks, Arena, 1:30am
- Grizzlies @ Raptors, Mix, 7pm – NBA studio show
- Nuggets @ Spurs, Mix, 9pm
- Magic @ Celtics, Action, 10pm
- 76ers @ Trail Blazers, Arena, 11:30pm
Monday August 10
- Thunder @ Suns, Action, 7:30pm
- Mavericks @ Jazz, Arena, 8pm
Tuesday August 11
- Pacers @ Heat, Action, 1am
- Nuggets @ Lakers, Arena, 2am
- Nets @ Magic, Action, 6pm
- Rockets @ Spurs, Arena, 7pm
- Trail Blazers @ Mavericks, Mix, 10pm
- Celtics @ Grizzlies, Arena, 11:30pm
Wednesday August 12
- Bucks @ Wizards, Arena, 2am
- Heatcheck, Arena, 8pm
- Pacers @ Rockets, Arena, 9pm
Thursday August 13
- Clippers @ Nuggets, Arena, 2am
Additional games on August 13 and August 14 are yet to be confirmed.
