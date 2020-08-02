Which NBA restart games are live on Sky today? | NBA News

The 2019-20 NBA season resumed at Disney’s Wide World of Sports complex in central Florida on Thursday night, kicking off two weeks of unprecedented live NBA coverage.

The seeding games, running from July 30 to August 14, come thick and fast across Arena, Action and Mix.









0:31

The excitement and athleticism of the NBA returns to on July 30 – it’s a whole new game!

Mark your card with our live schedule of seeding games and join Ovie Soko, Mike Tuck, Mo Mooncey and Jaydee Dyer for primetime studio shows on August 2, 4 and 9. The guys will also be on hand for new episodes of Heatcheck, ‘ weekly NBA debate show.

Non-Sky subscribers can watch a free live stream game on the website, app and YouTube on August 1 and August 8.

NBA live schedule on

Sunday August 2

  • Trail Blazers @ Celtics, Action, 8:30pm – NBA studio show
  • Spurs @ Grizzlies, Mix, 9pm

Monday August 3

  • Bucks @ Rockets, Arena, 1:30am
  • Raptors @ Heat, Arena, 6:30pm
  • Nuggets @ Thunder, Arena, 9pm
  • Grizzlies @ Pelicans, Arena, 11:30pm

Tuesday August 4

  • Nets @ Bucks, Arena, 6:30pm – NBA studio show
  • Mavericks @ Kings, Action, 7:30pm
  • Magic @ Pacers, Arena, 11pm

Wednesday August 5

James Harden drives into the lane against the Portland Trail Blazers
Image:
James Harden drives into the lane against the Portland Trail Blazers
  • Rockets @ Trail Blazers, Arena, 2am
  • Heatcheck, Arena, 6:30pm
  • Grizzlies @ Jazz, Arena, 7:30pm
  • Nuggets @ Spurs, Mix, 9pm
  • Thunder @ Lakers, Arena, 11:30pm

Thursday August 6

  • Pelicans @ Kings, Arena, 6:30pm
  • Heat @ Bucks, Arena, 9pm

Friday August 7

  • Trail Blazers @ Nuggets, Action, 1am
  • Lakers @ Rockets, Arena, 2am
  • Jazz @ Spurs, Arena, 6pm
  • Kings @ Nets, Arena, 10pm

Saturday August 8

  • Wizards @ Pelicans, Action, 1am
  • Celtics @ Raptors, Arena, 2am
  • Clippers @ Trail Blazers, Mix and live stream on website and app, 6pm
  • Jazz @ Nuggets, Mix, 8:30pm
  • Lakers @ Pacers, Arena. 11pm

Sunday August 9

Nikola Jokic plays point guard in the Denver Nuggets,amp;#39; opening scrimmage game
Image:
Nikola Jokic plays point guard in the Denver Nuggets’ opening scrimmage game
  • Suns @ Heat, Mix, 12:30am
  • Bucks @ Mavericks, Arena, 1:30am
  • Grizzlies @ Raptors, Mix, 7pm – NBA studio show
  • Nuggets @ Spurs, Mix, 9pm
  • Magic @ Celtics, Action, 10pm
  • 76ers @ Trail Blazers, Arena, 11:30pm

Monday August 10

  • Thunder @ Suns, Action, 7:30pm
  • Mavericks @ Jazz, Arena, 8pm

Tuesday August 11

  • Pacers @ Heat, Action, 1am
  • Nuggets @ Lakers, Arena, 2am
  • Nets @ Magic, Action, 6pm
  • Rockets @ Spurs, Arena, 7pm
  • Trail Blazers @ Mavericks, Mix, 10pm
  • Celtics @ Grizzlies, Arena, 11:30pm

Wednesday August 12

Giannis Antetokounmpo attacks the rim against the Spurs
Image:
Giannis Antetokounmpo attacks the rim against the Spurs
  • Bucks @ Wizards, Arena, 2am
  • Heatcheck, Arena, 8pm
  • Pacers @ Rockets, Arena, 9pm

Thursday August 13

  • Clippers @ Nuggets, Arena, 2am

Additional games on August 13 and August 14 are yet to be confirmed.

