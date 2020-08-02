Which NBA restart games are live on Sky today? | NBA News

The 2019-20 NBA season resumed at Disney’s Wide World of Sports complex in central Florida on Thursday night, kicking off two weeks of unprecedented live NBA coverage.

Mark your card with our live schedule of seeding games and join Ovie Soko, Mike Tuck, Mo Mooncey and Jaydee Dyer for primetime studio shows on August 2, 4 and 9. The guys will also be on hand for new episodes of Heatcheck, ‘ weekly NBA debate show.

Non-Sky subscribers can watch a free live stream game on the website, app and YouTube on August 1 and August 8.

NBA live schedule on

Sunday August 2

Trail Blazers @ Celtics, Action, 8:30pm – NBA studio show

Spurs @ Grizzlies, Mix, 9pm

Monday August 3

Bucks @ Rockets, Arena, 1:30am

Raptors @ Heat, Arena, 6:30pm

Nuggets @ Thunder, Arena, 9pm

Grizzlies @ Pelicans, Arena, 11:30pm

Tuesday August 4

Nets @ Bucks, Arena, 6:30pm – NBA studio show

Mavericks @ Kings, Action, 7:30pm

Magic @ Pacers, Arena, 11pm

Wednesday August 5

Image:

James Harden drives into the lane against the Portland Trail Blazers



Rockets @ Trail Blazers, Arena, 2am

Heatcheck, Arena, 6:30pm

Grizzlies @ Jazz, Arena, 7:30pm

Nuggets @ Spurs, Mix, 9pm

Thunder @ Lakers, Arena, 11:30pm

Thursday August 6

Pelicans @ Kings, Arena, 6:30pm

Heat @ Bucks, Arena, 9pm

Friday August 7

Trail Blazers @ Nuggets, Action, 1am

Lakers @ Rockets, Arena, 2am

Jazz @ Spurs, Arena, 6pm

Kings @ Nets, Arena, 10pm

Saturday August 8

Wizards @ Pelicans, Action, 1am

Celtics @ Raptors, Arena, 2am

Clippers @ Trail Blazers, Mix and live stream on website and app, 6pm

Jazz @ Nuggets, Mix, 8:30pm

Lakers @ Pacers, Arena. 11pm

Sunday August 9

Image:

Nikola Jokic plays point guard in the Denver Nuggets’ opening scrimmage game



Suns @ Heat, Mix, 12:30am

Bucks @ Mavericks, Arena, 1:30am

Grizzlies @ Raptors, Mix, 7pm – NBA studio show

Nuggets @ Spurs, Mix, 9pm

Magic @ Celtics, Action, 10pm

76ers @ Trail Blazers, Arena, 11:30pm

Monday August 10

Thunder @ Suns, Action, 7:30pm

Mavericks @ Jazz, Arena, 8pm

Tuesday August 11

Pacers @ Heat, Action, 1am

Nuggets @ Lakers, Arena, 2am

Nets @ Magic, Action, 6pm

Rockets @ Spurs, Arena, 7pm

Trail Blazers @ Mavericks, Mix, 10pm

Celtics @ Grizzlies, Arena, 11:30pm

Wednesday August 12

Image:

Giannis Antetokounmpo attacks the rim against the Spurs



Bucks @ Wizards, Arena, 2am

Heatcheck, Arena, 8pm

Pacers @ Rockets, Arena, 9pm

Thursday August 13

Clippers @ Nuggets, Arena, 2am

Additional games on August 13 and August 14 are yet to be confirmed.

