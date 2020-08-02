What channel is Formula 1 on today? TV schedule, start time for F1 British Grand Prix

After a delay of almost four months amid the coronavirus pandemic, Formula 1 finally began its 2020 season last month. The modified F1 schedule continues today with the British Grand Prix at the 18-turn, 5.891-kilometer Silverstone Circuit in the United Kingdom.

Though the 2020 F1 season is playing out with a modified schedule, the TV channels for all races in the United States are the same, as ESPN and ESPN2 will broadcast ‘ presentation of each Formula 1 race.

Sunday’s British Grand Prix at Silverstone is the fourth event on F1’s condensed 2020 schedule. The 10 races currently confirmed on F1’s 2020 schedule are packed into a short period through September, and all but one (Russian Grand Prix on Sept. 27) will take place in Western Europe.

As for Sunday’s British Grand Prix, with a start time of 9:05 a.m. ET on ESPN, the Silverstone Circuit is one of the fastest tracks F1 visits, making a handful of its corners also some of the most challenging in the sport.

Defending world champion Lewis Hamilton is the favorite for Sunday’s F1 race after winning two of the three races thus far in 2020. His Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas, the Austrian Grand Prix winner, is second on the odds board.

Below is how to watch Sunday’s F1 race in England, including the TV channel and live stream options.

What channel is the F1 race on today?

Race : British Grand Prix

: British Grand Prix Date : Sunday, Aug. 2

: Sunday, Aug. 2 TV channel : ESPN

: ESPN Live stream: Watch ESPN, fuboTV

For now, Sunday’s British Grand Prix is one of only three races on the upcoming F1 schedule with a confirmed TV channel. It’s scheduled to broadcast live on ESPN, the same network that showed the first three races of the season.

Either ESPN or ESPN2 will broadcast all 2020 F1 races in the United States using ‘ feed.

All F1 races on ESPN and ESPN2 air commercial-free, and all practice sessions and qualifying air live and in replay across ESPN platforms.

In addition, ESPN Deportes serves as the exclusive Spanish-language home for all 2020 F1 races in the U.S.

What time does the F1 race start today?

Date : Sunday, Aug. 2

: Sunday, Aug. 2 Start time: 9:05 a.m. ET

The 9:05 a.m. ET start time for Sunday’s race means the British Grand Prix will start at 3:05 p.m. local time.

Because of the 10 F1 races currently confirmed on the 2020 schedule will take place in Western Europe, expect similar Formula 1 start times for the next couple months.

Below is the complete TV schedule for the weekend’s F1 events at the British Grand Prix.

Date Event Time TV channel Friday, July 31 Practice 1 5:55 a.m. ET ESPN2 Friday, July 31 Practice 2 9:55 a.m. ET ESPN2 Saturday, Aug. 1 Practice 3 6:55 a.m. ET ESPN Saturday, Aug. 1 Qualifying 8:55 a.m. ET ESPN Sunday, Aug. 2 Pre-race show 8 a.m. ET ESPN Sunday, Aug. 2 Race 9:05 a.m. ET ESPN

Formula 1 live stream for British Grand Prix

For those who don’t have a cable or satellite subscription, there are four major OTT TV streaming options that carry ESPN — fuboTV, Sling, Hulu, YouTubeTV and AT,amp;T Now. Of the four, Hulu and YouTubeTV offer free trial options.

Below are links to each.

For those who do have a cable or satellite subscription but are not in front of a TV, Formula 1 races in 2020 can be streamed live via phones, tablets and other devices on the ESPN app with authentication.

Formula 1 schedule 2020

F1 in July released an update to what is now a 10-race schedule that runs through September, though the organization hopes run to a total of 15-18 races before the season ends in December.

“We currently expect the opening races to be closed events, but hope fans will be able to join our events again when it is safe to do so,” F1 said in June. “The health and safety of all involved will continue to be priority number one, with Formula 1 and the FIA having a robust and detailed plan to ensure our races maintain the highest level of safety with strict procedures in place.”

Below is the currently confirmed Formula 1 schedule for 2020.