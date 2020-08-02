Victoria now a State of Disaster; Melbourne curfew introduced; 671 new COVID-19 cases, 7 deaths for Victoria; NSW mask recommendations, 12 new cases

Victorian Education Minister James Merlino is now speaking on kindergarten and childcare and impact on education.

“For Melbourne, we moved to stage four, so that means for the first in our early childhood settings, the only children who will be attending on site will be children of workers and those defined industries or very vulnerable children,” Mr Merlino said.

“In regional Victoria, they moved to stage three, so for early childhood in regional Victoria, it remains open.”

“Remote learning is hard on everyone.”

Specifically speaking now for Year 12 students, Mr Merlino said the General Achievement Test will move from the end of Term Three out to the start early Term Four.

“In terms of the VCE exams that we have set in place, those dates will not change, so the exams finish by the 2 December,” he said.

“We have also given a commitment to students that they will receive their ATAR by the end of the year.”

He said there is no change to any VCE exam.