Victoria announces 671 new cases, 7 overnight deaths and Stage 4 restrictions

Mr Andrews said the deaths were three women in their 70s, two women in their 80s, one man in his 90s, and one woman in her 90s.

Victoria’s state of disaster came into effect from 6pm tonight.

The Premier also announced that from 8pm tonight a curfew will be put in place every day in metropolitan Melbourne until 5am, except for to get or receive care or travelling to and from work.

The measures come amid new statewide Stage 4 restrictions that include a ban on anyone moving further away from their homes than five kilometres unless it is for shopping or exercising.

Only one person from a household will be allowed to shop for goods and services that are needed, once per day, while recreational activity will no longer be allowed and any other outdoor exercise will be limited to a single hour within the 5km radius in groups of no bigger than two.

Of those cases, six of those have a connection to aged care.