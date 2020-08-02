Home Entertainment Too Hot to Handle’s Francesca Farago Packs On the PDA With Model...

Too Hot to Handle's Francesca Farago Packs On the PDA With Model Casey Boonstra

Bradley Lamb
“There was a lot of rumors that came up that turned out to be true. I was getting sent a lot of screenshots and messages,” she described. “I didn’t want to believe it because how could you have a wedding ring folder with someone, and how could you propose to someone, but you’re also saying I can’t be with you because of the distance. It makes me feel like I was being played.”

“For me, I would have stuck by this person no matter what,” she went on. “Through all the fights and everything I would have never given up, but it wasn’t reciprocated. He was moving on, and he is moving on and I need to do the same.”

Harry opened up about the breakup but told a different side of the story.

“What we had was like nothing I ever had before,” he shared in his video. “You can literally go back and watch the show and you will see how infatuated I am by Francesca. I was so in love and I was so drawn to her and my eyes have never been for anyone but Francesca.”

“I flew to Vancouver to spend time with Francesca and I saw a different side of Francesca at that point in time…,” he explained. “Long story short, I broke up with her for the first time after she came to visit me in Australia.”

