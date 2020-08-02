Tom Cruise Jumps Out of Chopper in Daredevil Stunt as ‘Mission: Impossible 7’ Resumes Filming

WENN

The Ethan Hunt depicter is back on set, filming a thrilling stunt in the United kingdom countryside for the upcoming seventh installment of the ‘Mission: Impossible’.

–

Action man Tom Cruise is back to tackling daredevil stunts on camera after resuming production on his latest “Mission: Impossible” sequel.

The actor, who turned 58 last month (Jul20), recently returned to work on “Mission: Impossible 7” in the U.K. after the coronavirus pandemic forced director Christopher McQuarrie to halt filming back in March, and last week (ends31Jul20), Cruise was spotted jumping out of a helicopter in the Oxfordshire countryside.

He was joined by two castmembers for the skydive, 10,000 feet (3,048 metres) up in the sky, reports the Daily Mail.

<br />

“Mission: Impossible” fans have come to expect at least one seriously impressive action sequence from Cruise in instalments of the film franchise – in 2011’s “Ghost Protocol”, he climbed to the top of Dubai, United Arab Emirates’ sky-rise Burj Khalifa tower – the tallest building in the world – and in 2015’s “Rogue Nation”, he strapped himself to an airplane during take-off.

He also famously broke his ankle shooting “Mission: Impossible 6” in London in 2017 when he slammed his foot into a wall after mistiming a building jump stunt.