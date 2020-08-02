Timothy Olyphant to Host True Crime Story About Infamous Billionaire Boys Club

WENN

The ‘Deadwood’ actor is set to serve as a co-host for an upcoming podcast about a group of private school students who masterminded a fake Ponzi scheme.

Actor Timothy Olyphant is lending his voice to a brand new true crime podcast about a famed 1980s financial scam masterminded by the Billionaire Boys Club.

The “Deadwood” and “Justified” star has signed on to co-host the tale of the same name, about a group of private school students in Los Angeles, led by Joseph Hunt, which established a fake Ponzi scheme in an effort to get rich quick.

The plan went horribly wrong, and in 1987, Hunt was convicted of murdering one of the scam’s main investors, Ron Levin, and sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole even though the alleged victim’s body was never found.

Hunt remains behind bars while continuing to plead his innocence, suggesting that many witnesses have reported seeing Levin alive.

The six-part series from bosses at Wondery, that will also feature Tracy Patton as Timothy’s fellow host, will debut for platform subscribers on Monday (03Aug20) before being released to the public on 18 August.