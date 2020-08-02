This video of Mahesh Babu’s daughter Sitara dancing is the cutest thing on the Internet

South superstar Mahesh Babu’s daughter Sitara has developed a huge fan following on the internet, thanks to her cute antics. She reportedly has her own Instagram account, which is well-liked by her fans. Recently, a video of her dancing to a popular song, reposted by Mahesh Babu has been doing the rounds of social media and has fans going crazy over it.

We see Sitara flaunting her dance moves and she has captioned the post saying, ‘Be happy. My favourite song.’ Well, the young girl surely dances fabulously and her happy song and her happy moves sure puts you in a cheery mood. Mahesh Babu often shares pictures of his kids on social media as he loves to pamper them.

Check out Sitara’s video which is surely the cutest video on the internet today.











Mahesh Babu has a lot of releases in the pipeline. But one project which has become the talk of the town is his forthcoming collaboration with SS Rajamouli. SS Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu will soon collaborate for a film after the former finishes shooting RRR.