The Best Cheap Wireless Mouse Deals for August 2020

Is remote work a foreign concept to you? One great way to establish a healthy work-from-home routine is to set up a workspace. If you’re going to have your laptop positioned next to other external displays, you wouldn’t want to stretch across your desk to use your laptop’s internal touchpad, would you? That said, it would be best to invest in a wireless mouse. It’s more versatile and more comfortable to use than a touchpad, plus, there are no cables to drag things around your desk.

A good, cheap wireless mouse shouldn’t be hard to find, especially with so many retailers dropping prices on brand-name models. We’ve scoured the web and pooled together all the best wireless mouse deals along with a few buying tips to help you identify which one suits your needs best. You might also want to check our collection of home office deals and laptop deals if you are looking for more ways to gear up your workspace.

Today’s best wireless mouse deals

Logitech M330 Wireless Mouse — $20 , was $30

— , was $30 Logitech M510 Wireless Mouse — $25 , was $40

— , was $40 Razer Atheris Ambidextrous Wireless Mouse — $40 , was $50

— , was $50 New Microsoft Arc Mous, Sage — $55 , was $80

— , was $80 Apple Magic Mouse 2 — $74, was $79

A beginner’s guide to wireless mice

Wireless mice have evolved in a lot of ways and have caught up with wired counterparts. This means going cordless these days no longer entail compromising precision or restriction in reliability and responsiveness. And while all mice are simple, not all of them are created equal. That’s why it’s important to choose a mouse that will deliver the most comfort and flexibility depending on your needs, especially that’s it’s one of the most hands-on aspects of a computer.

Every mouse has a different type of sensor inside. Optical types use LED lights and are ideal for fabric mouse pads and other non-glossy materials. Laser options, on the other hand, are more sensitive and cause more variation in tracking. On the good note, they work best on just about any type of surface. Most mouse models utilize their own tech to ensure easy tracking on various surfaces such as metal, glass, and cloth.

Physical features like size, ergonomics, and grip are key factors as well in picking the right wireless mouse. A portable mouse is smaller and is perfect for travel, while a mouse meant for desktop usage is typically larger. Those who will be using a mouse for long periods of time and want to reduce hand and wrist strain will want to stick to an ergonomic mouse. This type conforms to the hand and enables users to hold their fingers, hands, and wrists at angles that are more comfortable. Grip comes in three types and choosing the best for you all boils down on whether you want to designate mouse movement on your palm, fingers, or your entire hand (by forming a claw).

For most users, a standard mouse — consisting of left and right buttons plus a scroll wheel — will do the trick. Most operating systems assign primary functions to the left button, such as clicking on-screen items and selecting objects, while secondary actions including opening menus are all designated to the right button. The scroll wheel usually sits in between the buttons, allowing users to easily navigate through websites and documents by scrolling up and down.

Mice made for more complex or specific functions have additional buttons built into them. These extra top and side buttons are designed for quick access to various special actions. In most cases, a multi-button mouse has a software that allows the customization and remapping of the buttons. This brings in a wide range of individualized functionality that promotes maximizing productivity and ease of usage.

LED lights are another extra feature and are mostly present in gaming mice. They offer a nice touch of flair, especially on in-game effects. A mouse with LED lights also normally comes with software for customizing the lighting so it matches with the games.

Other things to look out for when shopping for a wireless mouse involve extra conveniences and productivity-focused features. These include but are not limited to noise-free clicks, micro-precise, and hyper-fast scrolling, the ability to connect to up to several devices at once, and the capacity to be converted into a remote (perfect for presentations).

Do wireless mice need to be charged?

Some wireless mice use rechargeable batteries and need to be plugged in via a cable to juice up. There are also some models that use traditional replaceable batteries. Regardless of whether you prefer a mouse with rechargeable or replaceable batteries, the battery life depends on the model and the usage.

Are wireless mice waterproof?

Some are, some aren’t. There are models with sealed housing that can effectively block moisture and liquids from penetrating to protect the internal components from getting damaged. Mice specially designed for medical, marine, and factory applications are also usually waterproof and chemical-resistant for easier cleaning and disinfection.

