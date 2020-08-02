The Best Cheap Washer and Dryer Deals for August 2020

When you think of new and exciting technology, washers and dryers are probably not the first items that come to mind. However, washers and dryers are appliances that everyone uses, and they really have come a long way in terms of technological improvements over the years. If you are in the market for a new washer and dryer, the choices are vast, and options can get pricey. We have selected some of the best deals on washers and dryers for you so you can make an informed decision and save some money.

Today’s top washer and dryer bundle deals

3.5 Cu. Ft. Top Load Washing Machine and 6.5 Cu. Ft. Gas Dryer — $995 , was $1,098

— , was $1,098 GE 4.5 Cu. Ft. Top Loading Washer and 7.2 Cu. Ft. Electric Dryer — $1,285 , was $1,428

— , was $1,428 LG 5.0 Cu. Ft. 8 Cycle Top Loading Washer with 6Motion Technology and 7.3 Cu. Ft. 9Cycle Gas Dryer — $1,800 , was $2,160

Samsung 5.0 Cu. Ft. High Efficiency Top Load Washing Machine and 7.4 Cu. Ft. Electric Dryer with Steam Sanitize — $1,706 , was $1,898

— , was $1,898 Package – LG Front-Loading Washer and Electric Dryer both with Steam – $1,900, was $2,340

Top-load vs. front-load washers

Traditionally, washing machines were top-loaders and no one ever had to choose between a that and a front-loader in the past. Today, however, the choice comes down to a matter of comfort, the size and layout of your laundry area, maintenance concerns, and effectiveness. It has been said that a top-loader’s twisting wash motion, whether the washer has an agitator or not, is not as effective as a front-loaders tumbling wash method. It should also be noted that most front-loaders use less water than top-loaders and are therefore more environmentally friendly. That said, you can purchase a high-efficiency top-loader that will use less water and energy.

Front-load washers prove to be better at removing stains than top load washers. However, if you are already in the habit or pre-treating stains or if your clothes aren’t generally stained and are just dirty, this won’t be an issue for you. Newer top-loaders have tubs that are much deeper than their predecessors, which can be an issue for shorter people who can’t reach the bottom of the container.

In general, today’s appliances use more plastic parts than older ones. They are also packed with way more electronic components than older appliances. This said, modern machines, in general, do not last as long as they used to. When it comes to which lasts longer or requires more maintenance, there are arguments for both front-loaders and top-loaders.

