Tencent Builds Blockchain Platform for China’s Oldest Wine Producer By Cointelegraph

According to Changyu, the platform is designed to trace every step of the wine-making and sales processes, including planting, brewing, distribution and management. It will issue a unique traceable certificate for each bottle of wine it produces.

Chinese tech giant Tencent has revealed its plan for creating a blockchain-based wine traceability platform in collaboration with Changyu, China’s biggest and oldest wine producer, according to local news on July 31. It is said to be a nationwide first for the country’s domestic wine industry.

Disclaimer:

would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.