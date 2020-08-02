Tencent Builds Blockchain Platform for China’s Oldest Wine Producer By Cointelegraph

Tencent Builds Blockchain Platform for China’s Oldest Wine Producer
Chinese tech giant Tencent has revealed its plan for creating a blockchain-based wine traceability platform in collaboration with Changyu, China’s biggest and oldest wine producer, according to local news on July 31. It is said to be a nationwide first for the country’s domestic wine industry.
According to Changyu, the platform is designed to trace every step of the wine-making and sales processes, including planting, brewing, distribution and management. It will issue a unique traceable certificate for each bottle of wine it produces.
