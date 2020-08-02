Tekashi 6ix9ine Celebrates House Arrest Release With ‘Punani’ Music Video

The ‘Gooba’ hitmaker is now a free man after being released from house confinement and the rapper is celebrating with his crew in a flashy music video full of sports cars.

Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine has debuted a new music video shot on Saturday (01Aug20) after completing his stint on house arrest.

The “Gooba” star, real name Daniel Hernandez, was released from prison in April (20) and allowed to complete his two-year sentence for gang-related charges under home confinement amid heightened coronavirus concerns.

His punishment came to an end this weekend, and Tekashi wasted no time in getting straight back to work as he shot a new promo in his native Brooklyn, New York, where he showed off a series of colourful supercars, including two Lamborghinis and a McLaren, reports TMZ.

Tekashi was joined for the early morning shoot by a big entourage and a number of security guards, who patrolled the cordoned-off area.

He and his team appeared to have worked around the clock to turn the project around – the finished footage, titled “PUNANI”, was uploaded to YouTube on Sunday.





Although he’s now free, the rapper, 24, isn’t completely off the hook – he will spend the next five years on supervised probation and still has to complete 300 hours of community service after securing a reduced sentence by turning on his old gangmembers and becoming a witness for the prosecution.