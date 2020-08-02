TechHub, a co-working space that was once the heart of London's start-up scene, filed for administration (Tim Bradshaw/Financial Times)

Tim Bradshaw / Financial Times:
TechHub, a co-working space that was once the heart of London’s start-up scene, filed for administration — Workspace was the busy centre of the UK’s ‘Silicon Roundabout,rsquo; — TechHub, which for a decade was home to hundreds of start-ups at the heart of London’s “Silicon Roundabout,rdquo; tech scene, has filed for administration.
