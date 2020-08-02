Taylor Swift Changed Her “Folklore” Merch After Logo Drama

The cardigan has a new design.
Taylor Swift is rebranding the merchandise for her new album, “Folklore.”
It all started when a Black business owner, Amira Rasool, took to Instagram to call out the resemblance between Taylor’s album merch and the logo of her online fashion retail company, The Folklore.
“I am sharing my story to bring light to the trend of large companies/celebrities copying the work of small minority-owned business owners. I am not going to let this blatant theft go unchecked,” the 24-year-old explained.
In an interview with InStyle, Amira added that “Clearly Taylor didn’t find The Folklore and make this sketch. But at the end of the day, Taylor is the one who’s profiting off of it. This is her team. So it’s up to her to make it right.”
At the time, several celebrities had already posted photos of themselves wearing merch from the album, specifically cardigans, to promote Taylor’s new single “Cardigan.”
Taylor’s team later issued a statement to Good Morning America, saying, “Yesterday, we were made aware of a complaint that the specific use of the word ‘the’ before folklore album on some of the Folklore album merchandise was of concern. Absolutely no merchandise using the before ‘the’ words ‘Folklore album’ has been manufactured or sent out.”
Amira responded, commending Taylor for “recognizing the damage the merchandise caused to [her] company.”
Since then, Taylor has updated the merch on her website and the new cardigan logo no longer displays “the” before the album’s title, marking a distinct difference.
Taylor has also responded, tweeting that she admires the work Amira is doing. “I’m happy to make a contribution to your company and to support the Black in Fashion Council (launching on 8/3) with a donation,” she wrote.
As of now, Amira says she has not received any donations from Taylor for her company, nor will she ever accept one.
