Tana Mongeau’s MTV Reality Show Ending

MTV just confirmed to Insider that their YouTube show MTV No Filter: Tana Mongeau won’t be back for a third season. However, the decision was apparently made months before any of the recent controversies surrounding Tana.

Last month, Tana was called out for partying during the COVID-19 pandemic, for which she later apologized and called, “careless and irresponsible.”

hi @jamescharles @NikitaDragun @tanamongeau @larrayxo @charlidamelio @dixiedamelio &amp; any others who have been partying in large groups – please consider social distancing, mask wearing, &amp; using your huge platforms to encourage responsibility during a worldwide pandemic. https://t.co/G3CeWfk3uZ

She’s also been accused of “racist microaggressions and gaslighting” by former friends, such as Kahlen Barry, in recent weeks.

first, I’d like to apologize to Kahlen directly for my silence, there are no excuses, I should have talked and listened to you. instead, I’ve been trying to find the words to address this and apologize in a way that that won’t further hurt anyone, and educate myself on how to

Tana has criticized MTV in the past, such as when the show appeared to depict her drinking heavily in front of one of her friends Trevor — who had opened up about his issues with alcohol abuse earlier that episode.

makes it look like i didn’t. even in my DARKEST times shooting the show there was never a point where i’d encourage trevor to fall of the path or not be there for him in the best way i knew possible. jesus i’m so upset rn at that... i just got un-upset at last weeks bullshit

She also posted an hour-long video in March, titled “letting you in on the truth about MTV, depression + a life update,” where she spoke about her declining mental health throughout filming.


“I wish I never gave the opportunity for someone to edit me like that. I will never ever ever go back to a place that was that dark.”

Well, there we have it: It looks like No Filter is no more.

