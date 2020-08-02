Tamar Braxton Defends ‘Angel’ Boyfriend Against ‘Controlling’ Accusations

WENN/FayesVision

The singer shuts down rumors that David controlled her, writing, ‘I will not allow anyone to call you controlling or ‘that’s that African man’ like I don’t have a mind of my own.’

–

Now that she feels better, Tamar Braxton is more active on social media. The singer recently took to her Instagram account to express gratitude for her boyfriend David Adefeso for saving her life following her suicide attempt last month.

“I came here just to say this and then I’m logging off… if you have ever been in recovery or treatment you know that you reflect on a lot of things…so I couldn’t let another day, another second go by without PUBLICLY Thanking my Love @david.adefeso for saving my life…,” so Tamar wrote on Sunday, August 2 alongside a video of her boyfriend. “I’m so grateful.”

“I was in our home lifeless & I’m sure finding me the way that you did couldn’t have been easy. But know that people coming at you saying all this crazy stuff, isn’t easy for me,” she went on saying. “People have called you every name in the book, to deflect from what’s really been going on. Through this entire time, you have held my hand, heard my cries, held me when I have been weak. You have had my ENTIRE back‼️ ”

Shutting down rumors that David controlled her, Tamar continued, “I will not allow anyone to call you controlling or ‘that’s that African man’ like I don’t have a mind of my own cause without THIS African man, I simply would not be here,” adding that David and her son Logan “are priority.”

Concluding her lengthy message, Tamar wrote, “Thank you for being my Rock and now, my Angel on earth.” Surprisingly she later hinted that she’s engaged to David, saying, “I love you.. and although I been said yes in this old video… now and then, I couldn’t imagine what life would be like if you weren’t by my side. thank God I’m here and thank God for you.”

<br />

Tamar sparked concern as it was reported that she was hospitalized after David found her unresponsive from possible suicide attempt on Thursday, July 16. Fortunately, on Monday, July 20 Tamar was said to be “awake and communicating.” She talked to doctors about her situation and the days leading up to her hospitalization. She has also reportedly been moved to a new hospital facility to get a good mental health treatment.