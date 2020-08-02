SYFY Honors Late MythBusters Host Grant Imahara

The late electrical engineer “died suddenly following a brain aneurysm” last month, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

In a statement, a rep for Discovery expressed being “heartbroken to hear this sad news about Grant.”

“He was an important part of our Discovery family and a really wonderful man,” the statement continued. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family.”

A number of Imahara’s former colleagues and friends have since expressed similar sentiments, including MythBusters co-host Adam Savage who tweeted, “I’m at a loss. No words.”

Savage added, “I’ve been part of two big families with Grant Imahara over the last 22 years. Grant was a truly brilliant engineer, artist and performer, but also just such a generous, easygoing, and gentle PERSON. Working with Grant was so much fun. I’ll miss my friend.”

(E! and SYFY are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)