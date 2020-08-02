Spot robot turns ‘Fluffy’ in new factory floor job

Click’s Jen Copestake looks at the best of the week’s technology stories including:
- One of the largest technology gatherings, CES, announces that it will be an all-digital, online-only event in 2021
- The bosses of Amazon, Apple, Facebook and Google appear before US lawmakers facing claims of “harmful” power. The companies argued the world needed large firms and they spurred innovation
- Boston Dynamic’s Spot robot gets renamed Fluffy as Ford leases it to make making 3D scans of the factory floor
