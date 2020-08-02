Spot robot turns ‘Fluffy’ in new factory floor job

Click’s Jen Copestake looks at the best of the week’s technology stories including:

One of the largest technology gatherings, CES, announces that it will be an all-digital, online-only event in 2021

The bosses of Amazon, Apple, Facebook and Google appear before US lawmakers facing claims of “harmful” power. The companies argued the world needed large firms and they spurred innovation

Boston Dynamic’s Spot robot gets renamed Fluffy as Ford leases it to make making 3D scans of the factory floor

