Sources: behind TikTok's progress toward making a Microsoft deal, with weeks of talks that included US officials, nearly derailed by Trump's public opposition (Wall Street Journal)

Isaac Novak
Wall Street Journal:

Sources: behind TikTok’s progress toward making a Microsoft deal, with weeks of talks that included US officials, nearly derailed by Trump’s public opposition  —  Covert talks began weeks ago.  After the software giant’s CEO and Trump spoke Sunday, Microsoft said an agreement could include …

