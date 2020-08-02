Sources: Apple told some landlords of UK stores it wants rent reduction of up to 50% and a rent-free period, offering to extend leases by a few years in return (Sam Chambers/The Sunday Times)

Sam Chambers / The Sunday Times:
Sources: Apple told some landlords of UK stores it wants rent reduction of up to 50% and a rent-free period, offering to extend leases by a few years in return — Apple is pushing for huge rent reductions across its UK stores despite its sales soaring to new heights during the lockdown.
