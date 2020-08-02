Social video app Triller sues TikTok and Bytedance, claims they infringe on patent covering a way "for creating music videos synchronized with an audio track,quot; (Sarah Perez/)

Sarah Perez / :
Social video app Triller sues TikTok and Bytedance, claims they infringe on patent covering a way “for creating music videos synchronized with an audio track,rdquo; — Social video platform Triller has filed a patent infringement lawsuit against its biggest rival TikTok and parent company ByteDance.
