Simple Minds star’s brother fails to have jail sentence reduced for stalking two fans

The estranged brother of Simple Minds singer Jim Kerr has failed in a bid to have his jail sentence reduced for stalking two fans of the band.

John and Julie Fagan were subjected to a campaign of terror by Paul Kerr after what started as a row over the band’s latest album.

Kerr, 56, who was the Glasgow band’s former tour manager, threatened to murder John and falsely accused him of raping a nine-year-old boy.







He also posted sexually abusive comments about John and his wife Julie on Facebook.

Kerr was handed a nine-year jail sentence for his actions, with six years in custody and three on extended licence.







He went to the Court of Appeal in an effort to get a lighter sentence but his application was dismissed last month.

His victims’ health deteriorated badly during the ordeal as Julie was diagnosed with cancer and John developed an ulcer.

They have now told of their relief at the court’s decision.







John, 52, a nurse, said: “We’re relieved that the court saw through Kerr. All through these months I’ve been on the frontline looking after Covid patients and my wife has been very ill at home shielding, going through chemotherapy.

“He clearly has no remorse whatsoever and will never stop.”





John replied to a public post on Kerr’s Facebook page in January 2018 about the band’s new album, Walk Between Worlds, being “pure s**t”.

He wrote: “I’ve been a fan for more than 30 years and I think it’s a mistake to get rid of the two former band members.”







The Fagans, who are from Liverpool but live in Canterbury, say Kerr then began ranting about them online.

Julie, 53, said: “He’d take pictures of our wedding day and put captions on them saying, ‘This is the w***e Julie who had sex with 30 men on her wedding night’, for the whole world to see.

“I’d never even met this person. I couldn’t understand why he was doing this.”

John and Julie then received a chilling message from Kerr’s ex-girlfriend Elisabeth Vanthof, warning them of his growing obsession.





Police contacted them after Kerr sent emails to two forces threatening to murder John.

Last October, Kerr, of Brighton, went on trial at Lewes Crown Court and denied harassing the couple between January and November 2018.

However, he was found guilty of two charges of stalking against the Fagans and a charge of stalking his ex Elisabeth.

Elisabeth, 53, of Normandy, France, said: “I was so relieved when the witness care officer told me Kerr’s appeal had been dismissed.”

Jim Kerr’s spokesman said: “No comment.”

The Courts and Tribunals Judiciary of England and Wales confirmed Kerr’s appeal had been dismissed.