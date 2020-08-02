Siemens Healthineers to acquire Varian for $16.4 billion By

© . A staffer works on a magnetic resonance imaging machine at a production line of Siemens Healthineers in Shenzhen
BERLIN () – German health group Siemens Healthineers (DE:) said on Sunday it would acquire Varian Medical Systems Inc (N:) in a deal that values the U.S. maker of devices and software fortreating cancer at $16.4 billion.
Under the agreed deal, Siemens Healthineers would acquire all shares in Varian at $177.50 in a cash, which represents a 24% premium to the American company’s closing price on Friday.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.