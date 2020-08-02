Shocking New Pics Of Makeup Free Cardi B LEAK; Twitter Is ROASTING HER!

Cardi B was spotted out yesterday, running around an picking up a few things while out in Los Angeles. And MTO NEWS can report, Cardi was looking VERY casual.

Actually – she took it back to her days of living in the projects in the South Bronx.

Paparazzi caught up with Cardi as she tried to sneak into The Grove (a mall in Los Angeles) for a shopping trip.

The female rapper went almost unnoticed in the popular spot, because of her dress. Cardi was wearing a blue halter top and high-water leggings.

The only thing on Cardi (including her wig) that looked like it cost more than $5 was her jaw-dropping manicure – which was hard to miss.

Here are the images

FIRST PIC OF MAKUP FREE Cardi B Looking Like A Lady From The BRONX

SECOND PIC OF MAKUP FREE Cardi B Looking Like A Lady From The BRONX

And the folks on Twitter have been relentlessly clowning Cardi for her “basic” look.