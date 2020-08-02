Sheryl Crow Hopes to Inspire Fans to Vote With New Remake ‘Woman in the White House’

WENN

The ‘All I Wanna Do’ singer has revamped her 2012 single ahead of the United States Presidential election in hopes to inspire fans to vote this coming November.

Sheryl Crow has rerecorded “Woman in the White House” as the U.S. Presidential Election draws near.

The nine-time Grammy-winning singer originally released the B-side track in 2012 and has now rehashed the tune with an accompanying lyrics-driven YouTube video in the hopes it will inspire Americans to vote on 3 November (20) during Election Day.





“When I first recorded this song eight years ago, I was hopeful that we, as a nation, would seize the moment and put a woman in the White House,” she wrote in a statement to Rolling Stone. “That did not happen – but our movement of strength grows as we take to the streets and make our voices heard. We must not stop there. It is time for us to show up to the polls, be seen and heard as the great leaders we are.”

Sheryl has also transformed “Woman in the White House” from a country song to a banging hard rock track, adding a fiery guitar solo on the outro.

The new revamp is the latest rehashing from Crow, who also covered “Lonely Town, Lonely Street” by Bill Withers to honour the late musician, who died in March (20).