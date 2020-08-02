Severe storms could bring hail, damaging winds to Front Range Sunday

Strong scattered thunderstorms are expected along the Front Range Sunday afternoon, with potentially large hail and damaging winds.

The thunderstorms will develop Sunday afternoon along the Interstate 25 corridor and the Front Range, according to the National Weather Service at Boulder. The strongest storms are expected between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. before moving south to the Palmer Divide around 8 p.m.

Hail, gusty winds and heavy rainfall are likely, and there’s a marginal chance some storms could become severe with large hail and damaging winds, according to the weather service.

In Denver, isolated showers and thunderstorms are expected to start after 1 p.m. Before then, the city will see sunny skies with a high of 86.