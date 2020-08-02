Several pro sports teams, including Mets and the LAFC, are testing facial-recognition to make entry into stadiums as touchless as possible during the pandemic (Parmy Olson/Wall Street Journal)

By
Isaac Novak
-
0
1


Parmy Olson / Wall Street Journal:

Several pro sports teams, including Mets and the LAFC, are testing facial-recognition to make entry into stadiums as touchless as possible during the pandemic  —  Los Angeles Football Club wants to ‘move everything to face,’ while the New York Mets are testing system on players and staff

