Several pro sports teams, including Mets and the LAFC, are testing facial-recognition to make entry into stadiums as touchless as possible during the pandemic (Parmy Olson/Wall Street Journal)

Several pro sports teams, including Mets and the LAFC, are testing facial-recognition to make entry into stadiums as touchless as possible during the pandemic — Los Angeles Football Club wants to ‘move everything to face,’ while the New York Mets are testing system on players and staff
